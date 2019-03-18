ALL SECTIONS
Monday March 18, 2019

‘Magat Dam nearing critical level’

posted March 18, 2019 at 01:10 am by  PNA
The water in Magat Dam is approaching its critical low level, but it will likely be able to irrigate its service areas in Isabela province up to the end of April this year, an official said Sunday.

Magat may still provide irrigation water for 20 to 35 days more from March 16, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s hydrologist Richard Orendain said.

“That dam’s water might already dip to the critical low 160 meters by mid-April when the harvest season ends,” he said.

But he expects Magat Dam to recover starting May as  Isabela will start experiencing rain by then.

“That means Magat will have some water again in time for land preparation activities before the rice planting season starts this June,” Orendain said.

He said the water reserve in Magat Dam has been dipping significantly as it continues to release water for irrigation.

Magat’s water level at 6 a.m. on Saturday was at 167.59 meters, which is 0.41 meter lower than the 168-meter level 24 hours earlier.

“The level of water in Magat may already be between 162 meters and 163 meters by the end of this month,” Orendain said.

Magat Dam, one of the Philippines’ largest, was built in the 1970s.

Topics: Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration , Magat Dam , Richard Orendain , El Niño

