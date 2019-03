Aussie extremist assaults 2 Christchurch mosques

MOSQUE SHOOTING. An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, shows a victim being wheeled into a hospital following the mosque shooting in Christchurch. At least one gunman who targetted crowded mosques in Christchurch killed several people in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days.’ TV New Zealand/AFP

READ: Warning

READ: Killer issued manifesto, live-streamed rampage​