Aussie extremist assaults 2 Christchurch mosques

posted March 16, 2019 at 01:35 am by AFP March 16, 2019 at 01:35 am

MOSQUE SHOOTING. An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, shows a victim being wheeled into a hospital following the mosque shooting in Christchurch. At least one gunman who targetted crowded mosques in Christchurch killed several people in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days.' TV New Zealand/AFP

In addition to the footage—which AFP has verified, but is not distributing—a number of pictures were posted to a social media account showing a semi-automatic weapon covered in the names of historical figures, many of whom were involved in the killing of Muslims. The attack has shocked New Zealanders, who are used to seeing around 50 murders a year in the entire country of 4.8 million and pride themselves on living in a secure and welcoming place. Police, who initially imposed a city-wide lockdown, sent armed officers to a number of scenes and the threat level in the nation was raised from “low” to “high.” In Auckland, 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away, two unattended bags left near a railway station were detonated by military explosives experts. Police also attended a property in Dunedin which they believe is linked to the attack and evacuated nearby residents. With PNA READ: Killer issued manifesto, live-streamed rampage​ Christchurch, New Zealand— A “right-wing extremist” armed with semi-automatic weapons rampaged through two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch during afternoon prayers Friday , killing 49 worshippers and wounding dozens more.The attack, thought to be the deadliest against Muslims in the West in modern times, was immediately dubbed terrorism by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as she guided a shocked nation on one of its “darkest days.” The attacker live-streamed footage of him going room-to-room, victim to victim, shooting the wounded from close range as they struggled to crawl away. A 28-year-old Australian-born man has been arrested and charged with murder. He is set to appear at the Christchurch District Court early Saturday. Two other men remain in custody, although their link to the attack is unknown. In Manila, the Philippine government continued to monitor the situation in New Zealand as it checked on the Filipino community in Christchurch. “The Philippine embassy in Wellington is closely monitoring the situation. Ambassador Jesus Gary Domingo is in close coordination with the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Christchurch and leaders of the Filipino community,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a bulletin. The embassy has also issued an advisory to the almost 5,000 Filipinos in Christchurch to remain indoors, as the DFA expressed solidarity to the New Zealand government and people following the tragedy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy,” it said. The chief suspect allegedly published a racist “manifesto” on social media before the attack, featuring conspiracy theories about Europeans being displaced, and details of two years of preparation and radicalization leading up to the shootings. “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” said Ardern. “From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned.” Two IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were found in a car and neutralized by the military, police said. Speaking in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the gunman as “an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.” His two targets were the Masjid al Noor mosque, where 41 people died, and a second, smaller mosque in the suburb of Linwood, where seven more died. The remaining victim succumbed in hospital. The dead were said to include women and children. Around 48 people were treated for gunshot wounds at Christchurch Hospital, including young children, with injuries ranging from critical to minor. The survivors included 17 members of Bangladesh’s cricket team, whose game against New Zealand on Saturday has been postponed, and a Palestinian man who fled for his life after seeing someone being shot in the head. AFP, with PNA “I heard three quick shots, then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic—no one could pull a trigger that quick,” the man who did not wish to be named, told AFP. “Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood,” he said. Police also attended a property in Dunedin which they believe is linked to the attack and evacuated nearby residents.The southeastern city was named in the suspect’s manifesto as the original target for his attack. Police warned Muslims all over the country not to visit mosques “anywhere in New Zealand” in the wake of the Christchurch attacks. Friday is Islam’s holy day. Christchurch city council offered a helpline for parents looking for kids attending a mass climate change rally near the shooting. The attack has shocked the local Muslim population, many of whom had come to New Zealand as refugees. The Ardern government has been vocal in its support for opening the doors to those suffering from wars in Syria, Afghanistan and beyond. One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying when he heard shooting—and then saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled. Another man said he saw children being shot. “There were bodies all over,” he said. The Bangladesh cricket team—which had been in Christchurch for a test match and was about to go into the mosque when the attack happened—all escaped without injury. “They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel,” he told AFP. Mass shootings are very rare in New Zealand, which tightened its gun laws to restrict access to semi-automatic rifles in 1992, two years after a mentally ill man shot dead 13 people in the South Island town of Aramoana. However, anyone over 16 can apply for a standard firearms licence after doing a safety course, which allows them to purchase and use a shotgun unsupervised. Christchurch, a relatively small city on New Zealand’s south island, hit global headlines in 2011 when it was struck by a deadly earthquake. More than 180 people died and the city’s historic cathedral was toppled in the disaster. A Palestinian man who was in one of the mosques said he saw someone being shot in the head. "I heard three quick shots, then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic—no one could pull a trigger that quick," the man, who did not wish to be named, told AFP. "Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood," he said, adding that he joined the fleeing crowd and managed to escape. Video and documents circulating online—but not officially confirmed—suggested the shooter had streamed his attack on Facebook Live. AFP has examined the footage, which has subsequently been taken down. Journalists experienced in verification techniques said it appeared to be genuine. New Zealand police described it as "extremely distressing" and urged web users not to share it. A manifesto had also been posted online on accounts linked to the same Facebook page, suggesting the attack was racially motivated. A number of pictures were posted to a social media account of a semi-automatic weapon covered in the names of historical figures, many of whom were involved in the killing of Muslims. 