Friday March 15, 2019

Life without FB: Moans, groans

posted March 15, 2019 at 01:30 am by  AFP
Facebook grappled Thursday with a widespread outage, forcing millions of people to taste life without the world’s largest social media platform.

It was probably the last thing

 

Facebook needed as it stumbles from problem to problem, including outrage over its use of customers’ private data.

Denizens of the Philippines, known as the world’s social media capital, experienced firsthand the Facebook and Instagram outages felt in many parts of the world. 

The two sites were down for hours in the country, and both social media platforms acknowledged the outages earlier today on the last social media giant standing―Twitter.

The outage began Wednesday afternoon and triggered a flood of gripes on downdetector.com, which tracks trouble accessing online pages, and on rival Twitter.

A Downdetector map late Wednesday showed Facebook service troubles persisting in parts of Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and North America. As of early Thursday the problem remained in parts of Europe and Asia, although moaning from America and else where kept coming.

“You guys should look in the mirror at yourselves and hear how you sound,” a person with the handle Johanna wrote on Downdetector around 0745 GMT. 

“You make it sound as if it’s the end of the world just because you can’t be on Facebook. Lmfao. Get a real life instead of a digital one!?!?!?” 

Another whose handle is Palmina D’Allesandro mused that time without Mark Zuckerberg’s baby might have been good for making the real, human kind.

“Up and running here.....for now.....But I predict a baby boom in nine months, Remember that day FB went down and people were forced to notice each other?,” this person wrote. 

Topics: Facebook , Palmina D’Allesandro , Mark Zuckerberg , Downdetector , Twitter

