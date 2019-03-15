ALL SECTIONS
Lover’s labor lost

posted March 15, 2019 at 01:25 am by  Manila Standard
A woman lost consciousness and suffered a stroke while her partner performed oral sex on her, several London newspapers reported Wednesday, citing a British Medical Journal report.

The unnamed 44-year-old was enjoying the fruits of her lover’s labor when she lost consciousness for two to three minutes. He rushed her to hospital fearing she had suffered a fit.

 

When they arrived, the man told medics his partner’s body had gone stiff during the episode.

She felt sick when she arrived at hospital, and was suffering a nasty headache which she scored as a six out of ten on the pain scale.

Doctors led by Yunus Gokdogan at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital wrote in a BMJ case report: “On closer history taking, the patient reported nearing orgasm while receiving oral sex from her partner before losing consciousness.

“Her partner estimated she was unconscious for two to three minutes, with no convulsive activity reported. She had otherwise been well preceding the event.”

Given the woman’s symptoms―including the headache―Gokdogan’s team sent her for a CT scan.

It revealed a “trace of acute subarachnoid blood”―a type of stroke that causes bleeding in the space around the brain.

The patient’s bleed was caused by a small aneurysm, a bulge on a blood vessel like a balloon or bubble that bursts.

Gokdogan’s team warned that rigorous activity―including passionate romps―can cause aneurysms to burst.

They wrote: “Known risk factors for rupture include activities that involve sudden increases in blood pressure and sexual activity is well described as a precipitant.

“During sexual activity, blood pressure as well as heart rate, is very labile, with particular rises during orgasm.”

But they said past studies have only seen this effect during full-blown sex, rather than during oral sex.

After treatment, she was kept in hospital for two weeks for observation.

Four months after her ordeal, the woman was reported to be well and still having checkups at the hospital.

