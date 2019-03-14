Rebellion raps vs. Marawi dad

March 14, 2019

Vice Mayor Arafat Salic Marawi City Vice Mayor Arafat Salic was arrested yesterday on rebellion charges in connection with the 2017 siege.“Salic is included in the Office of the Martial Law Administrator Arrest Order dated Sept. 4, 2017 for rebellion case,” said Col. Romeo Brawner, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade. His brother, former Marawi Mayor Fajad Salic, was also nabbed in 2017 for rebellion in line with the arrest order issued by Defense Secretary and martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana.The vice mayor was arrested at the Marawi City Hall. He underwent custodial debriefing and medical check-up before he was turned over to the Philippine National Police.

