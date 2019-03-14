Lechon among 100 best dishes

Roasted suckling pig or lechon, deep-fried pork trotters or knuckles and kare kare, with a thick savory peanut sauce, have been identified in Taste Atlas’ 2019 list of 100 best dishes worldwide.

The three dishes join other world favorites like Japan’s sushi, Thailand’s pad thai, and Singapore’s chili crabs. Taste Atlas is European-based and can be accessed online which previously was looking for content writers for gastronomy-related articles and able to communicate with people from the food industry. Taste Atlas describes itself as a “world food atlas that nurtures the culture of the local and traditional. The idea is to inform and motivate travelers to taste the best local food and beverages wherever they travel.” Hitting a line on the Filipino lechon, Taste Atlas said: “The slowly-roasted suckling pig is usually stuffed with lemongrass, tamarind, garlic, onions, and chives, and is then roasted on a large bamboo spit over an open fire.“It is traditionally served whole on a platter, at celebrations and festive events such as weddings and Christmas.” On the kare-kare, Taste Atlas notes how bagoong—boggoong for those in northern Luzon north of Manila—is “often served on the side in order to enhance the flavors of dish.” The Philippines’ crispy pata is described by its website as “one of the most common Filipino dishes served on special occasions.”