Pinays in top 20 porn site viewers

Despite strong government request that Internet service providers block access to porn sites, a review published Tuesday and seen in Manila suggests Filipino women are among the top 20 female visitors of PornHub worldwide. Pornhub, a Canadian pornographic video sharing and pornography site on the Internet, was launched in Montreal in 2007, providing professional and amateur photography. Pornhub also has offices and servers in San Francisco, Houston, New Orleans, and London. In March 2010, Pornhub was bought by Manwin (now known as MindGeek), which owns numerous other pornographic websites. In a PornHub study that summarized the viewing patterns of female visitors worldwide, Filipinas landed in the top 20 viewers of the adult video streaming site. The study did not suggest any profile of the viewers. For the “Most Viewed Categories By Women,” Filipinas mostly view Japanese porn and outrank other viewers in the “Romantic” category with 233 percent of viewership. Filipinas also prefer “Behind The Scenes” with a rate of 204 percent and “Verified Couples”—or real couples copulating—with 160 percent.No other Southeast Asian country landed in the top 10 list of time spent on the site. Following the Philippines is South Africa, the United States, Ukraine, and Canada. Aside from that, the Philippines topped the list for having the highest proportion of female visitors at 38 percent. Following that is Brazil and South Africa which both have 35 percent female visitors. In 2016, Pornhub listed Filipinas as the world’s number one female porn watchers with an average of 14 minutes and 20 seconds on the site for every visit. It added that the top search term for Filipinas was “hentai,” or anime porn.