First batch of national IDs out by Sept.—PhilSys

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Tuesday welcomed the developments in the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys). This, after officials of the National Statistics Office, told the House Oversight Committee on Population and Family Relations that they were ready to conduct the first batch of registration and issue the first IDs this coming September 2019. “I am happy that it’s all systems go for the National ID system based on the timeline they have presented to us this morning,” she told reporters after the Oversight hearing in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. Arroyo convened the House Oversight Committee hearing at the Bethel Guest House in Dumaguete City since its principal author Rep. Arnie Teves is from Negros Oriental. Also in attendance were Deputy Speaker Prospero Pichay of Surigao del Sur, Teves, Reps. Lourdes Aggabao of Isabela, Jocelyn Limchaikong of Negros Oriental and Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo. Arroyo said the Oversight Committee hearing was in furtherance of the other function of the House of Representatives to determine if the laws passed by Congress are properly implemented. During the hearing, lawyer Lourdines dela Cruz, Deputy National Statistician of the PSA, said that in account with RA 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, they would start the registration for the PhilSys this September targetting about 6 million individuals. Those that are eligible to register are Filipinos and resident aliens at least five years old.Dela Cruz pointed out that the first to be registered would be the indigents, People with Disabilities (PWDs) and government workers in several key areas. The information to be gathered for the PhilSys will include biometrics (thumbprint, iris and face scanning), full name, sex, date of birth, place of birth, blood type, address, and if one is a Filipino or a resident alien. Information about the marital status, mobile number, and email address are optional. After the registration, which is free of charge, the registrant will be given his/her permanent PhilSys Number. The corresponding card will be issued a few days later after the information had been authenticated. The card will serve as single identification system for all Filipino Citizens and resident aliens which aims to eliminate the need to present other forms of identification when transacting with the government and private sector. Dela Cruz pointed out that they were targeting that by 2022, they would have issued 100 million cards to Filipinos and resident aliens.