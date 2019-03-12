DFA chief fires consular officer

posted March 12, 2019 at 01:25 am by Rey E. Requejo March 12, 2019 at 01:25 am

The Department of Foreign Affairs sacked a consular officer on Friday after the officer humiliated a polio-stricken journalist who was applying for a passport. In his Twitter post, Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. apologized for the incident and expressed his disappointment over the consular officer’s behavior. “@elmer_cato I am at a total loss for words except that I will seriously consider a proposal for chemical castration to prevent this behavior from being passed on. I am deeply sorry,” Locsin said. Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato confirmed the dismissal. Manila Standard reporter Macon Ramos-Araneta reported in her Facebook post on Friday that she was questioned by the consular officer about her polio after she submitted a photocopy of her person-with-disability card.The officer even asked a security guard to check her feet. “I was wrong for presenting only a Xerox copy of my PWD ID, but I wasn’t lying when I said I had polio,” Ramos-Araneta said in her post. “In the first place, why would I fake it, why would you want to be a polio victim?”

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.