ALL SECTIONS
Monday March 11, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Pope: Doping pollutes sports

posted March 11, 2019 at 01:20 am by  AFP
Vatican City—Pope Francis has warned that the positive values of sport are being polluted by doping and corruption as he met Saturday with members of European and African cycling federations.

Pope: Doping pollutes sports

The Pontiff praised cycling as one of the sports that “places emphasis on virtues, such as patience, integrity, altruism and team spirit.

“If we consider road cycling we can see how the whole team works together during the races,” the Argentine said.

“[Athletes] have this extraordinary opportunity to communicate to everyone, especially young people, the positive values of life and the desire to devote it to the pursuit of high and noble goals.”

But the 82-year-old Pontiff warned that the opposite happens when “other interests such as prestige and profit” take over.

“I am thinking of doping, dishonesty, disrespect for oneself and one’s opponents, and corruption,” he told participants at the Annual Congress of the European Cycling Union, which this year also hosted the Assembly of the African Cycling Confederation. 

Topics: Pope Francis , Annual Congress of the European Cycling Union , Assembly of the African Cycling Confederation

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard