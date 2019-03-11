Rody vows to kill alleged drug lord

President Rodrigo Duterte has again threatened to kill businessman Peter Lim for going into hiding over his alleged involvement in the proliferation of illegal drugs in Cebu. In his speech during a campaign rally of the ruling PDP-Laban in Negros Occidental, Duterte said he was willing to kill Lim, an alleged drug lord, and be jailed for it. “This Peter Lim. He has a house in Canada, a house in Bahamas, mo**** f*****, he even has a house in Hong Kong. Peter Lim, if I see you, wherever it may be, I will kill you and I will go to jail for it,” Duterte said. He made his statement even as the police in Bataan arrested a couple and confiscated from them llegal drugs worth P500,000 and two pistols in a raid in Hermosa early Sunday morning. Maj. Madtaib Jalman, Hermosa police chief, identified the suspects as Henry Layug, 22, and his live-in partner, Jinky Villareal, 19, both residents of Balsik village. Layug was the subject of a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms, but it turned out he also had shabu and drug materials. “This is the result of the surveillance conducted by the police and simultaneous operations on the implementation of the search warrant,” Jalman said.Months before the court issued an arrest warrant against Lim for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Lim went into hiding and remains on the run. Duterte had previously admitted he did not know Lim’s whereabouts, but the Palace said Duterte was now more convinced about Lim’s involvement in illegal drugs. Duterte had also said it would be better for Lim to commit suicide because he would face 200 years in jail once he gave up. Since August 2018, the authorities have been hunting down Lim following the arrest warrant issued by Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos of Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Makati City. According to his co-accused, Kerwin Espinosa, a self-confessed drug dealer, Lim was his supplier of illegal drugs in the Visayas but Lim had denied it.