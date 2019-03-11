Nlex toll rates greenlighted, Slex on appeal

posted March 11, 2019

The North Luzon Expressway will charge higher rates starting March 20, the Toll Regulatory Board said Sunday. Cars, SUVs, jeepneys and motorcycles, or Class 1 vehicles using the Balintawak/Mindanao/Harbor Link-Marilao North stretch of the NLEX, will pay P55, up from P45 now. Class 2 vehicles, or buses and small trucks, will be charged an additional P23, pushing the toll to P137 from P114. The toll for class 3 vehicles or heavy trucks will go up by P29 to P165 from P136. The toll for the Marilao-Santa Ines stretch will be P22 higher for Class 1 vehicles, or P258 from P236.The toll for Class 2 vehicles will go up to P646 from P590, while Class 3 vehicles will pay P785 from P708. The NLEX management was able to justify its appeal for higher rates, TRB spokesman Bert Suansing said. The board is hearing appeals to raise the toll rates for the South Luzon Expressway and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, he said.

