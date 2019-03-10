Inday Sara hits out at Leni over 'honesty'

WOMEN POWER. Presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio (above) heckles Vice President Leni Robredo (left below) to bid farewell to her dreams of becoming the country’s chief executive, particularly when she insists one has to be honest to run for public office, underscoring that the latter’s honesty has been questioned since day one of her six-year-term .

Presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Saturday taunted Vice President Leni Robredo to just say goodbye to her dreams of becoming President if she insisted in saying one must be honest to run for public office.She lashed back at Robredo for commenting about honesty and integrity, noting that since the first day she assumed the vice presidency, her honesty had been questioned. “Since day one of her term as Vice President. She is not called fake VP for no reason,” said Carpio, who has been leading the campaign caravan of the 13 senatorial candidates endorsed by Hugpong ng Pagbabago. “She is facing an electoral protest for massive fraud during the 2016 elections,” she added. HNP is the regional party established by the Davao mayor who is being eyed as the strongest contender in the 2022 presidential elections. However, she has remained mum on her political plans, insisting that as of the moment, she wanted to focus on the senatorial bets being supported by the HNP to ensure their victory. Carpio also accused Robredo for trying to copy her late husband, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, but has failed at every turn. She said Robredo had refused to answer allegations of her relationship with a married man. “She may or may not get away with these but we all know she is not forthcoming in everything,” Carpio added.“The reason why good moral character is not a requirement to run for Vice President is because we have so many Leni Robredos in this world,” Carpio stressed. She has been going around the country to woo voters in supporting the candidacy of their senatorial candidates. Senators have expressed mixed reactions on the pronouncement of Carpio that honesty should not be an issue for candidates running in an elective post since “almost everybody was lying.” Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte has vouched for the governance skills of Ilocos Norte Gov. and now Senate candidate Imee Marcos, despite what critics call her dubious claims over earned college degrees. Marcos, oldest of the three children of former President Ferdinand Marcos and incumbent Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Imelda Marcos, finished law at the University of the Philippines in Diliman. “Imee led a very colorful life. She is good in local government. There are of course charges against her because of her father [who declared martial law in 1972 and lifted it in 1981]...of course, the sins of the father cannot visit the daughter,” Duterte said. “I look at her as a very good asset in the Senate,” Duterte added.