‘Napoleon complex’ did bilionaire in
According to local media reports, Ehud Arye Laniado, 65, ultimately died from complications during surgery. The Belgian-Israeli dual national was said to have suffered the deadly heart attack just moments after getting an unknown substance injected into his penis. Citing Belgian media reports, The Sun on Wednesday claimed Laniado was a victim of the so-called Napoleon complex―meaning he was obsessed with his small size. While Laniado’s net worth is unknown, he had been forced to hand over more than $5 billion in penalties to Belgian authorities after getting into trouble for tax evasion. His company, Omega Diamonds, confirmed his death in a statement Wednesday.
