DOJ special panel to take up abuse cases vs women, kids

The Department of Justice will launch a special body to be called Committee on Decorum and Investigation to handle cases of violence and harassment against women and children. This coincides with the National Women’s Month Celebration every March 8, which coincides with the worldwide observance of the International Women’s Day. The theme of the cleberation, from 2017 to 2022, is “We Make Change Work for Women,” which, officials said, highlights the empowerment of women as active contributors to and claimholders of development. The 2019 NWMC shall focus on strengthening efforts to improve and track the progress of implementation of the Magna Carta of Women, and other relevant laws and commitments to the international community such as the Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination Against Women, the Beijing Platform for Action, and the Sustainable Development Goals.DOJ Committee on Women and Children Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar told reporters Thursday the special panel, which would be launched at the end of the month, would be called Committee on Decorum and Investigation. “This is leading actually to our launching of Committee on Decorum and Investigation which handles cases of harassment,” Villar said. Villar said at present there was an 85-percent increase in the resolution of cases related to violence against women and children when compared with the previous years, which she attributed to the use of a plea bargaining system.