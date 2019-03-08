Go gets going, surges to top 3 in poll survey; Poe still ahead

The ranking of President Rodrigo Duterte’s former aide Christopher Go surged to No. 3 from fifth to sixth as Senators Grace Poe
and Cynthia Villar maintained their grip on the No. 1 and 2 spot based on the latest Social Weather Stations survey.
Go, whose campaign slogan is “Serbisyo ang bisyo,” said the survey results had inspired him to work even harder to present his advocacy to serve the people. He urged the Filipino people to try his brand of service.
During the past election surveys, Go hardly made it to the “Winning Circle” until he showed a strong showing when he started moving around helping people, especially fire victims, aside from his campaign materials and political advertisements that sprouted all over the country.
Go was endorsed by the President and Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional party established by presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.
On the other hand, Poe, who is running as an independent candidate
, remained thankful for the trust and confidence of the voters. She said the campaign period had given her the chance to go straight to the people, talk to them and hear out their concerns.
Poe, daughter of the late Fernando Poe Jr. and actress Susan Roces, was also an adopted candidate of the Nationalist People’s Coalition in seeking a second term.
Despite being a consistent No. 1, Poe admitted there was no time to relax. She said many things could still happen and there were many popular competitors.
“I am calling on our people to join us until the end,” Poe said.
Just like Go, Villar, wife of the richest Filipino Manny Villar, was also endorsed by the President who described her as “Nanay ng Bansa.”
In the meantime, the Davao city mayor acknowledged the re-electionist senator, known “Misis HanepBuhay, as the perfect example of “Sipag at Tiyaga.”
The two other HNP-endorsed senatoriables, returning Senator Jinggoy Estrada
and former PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa, also barged into the higher spots.
Estrada who was No. 12 in the January survey, rose to the 8-9 rank in the SWS survey on Feb. 25-28.
Dela Rosa now occupies the 10th to 12th spot, up from the 13th during the SWS survey in January.
However, the standing of the other senatorial bets supported by HNP declined―former Senator Lapid, from 3rd spot in Janaury to 4th spot last month;
Senator Sonny Angara, from fifth to sixth to 6th, and former Senator Bong Revilla
from eighth to ninth to 10th to 12th.
Angara said he was happy with his standing because, despite the more than 60 candidates for senators, he remained among the top choices of the voters.
“Our countrymen have not forgotten me. This will serve as my inspiration to intensify my care and work, whether there’s a campaign or not, whether there’s a survey or none,” he said.
Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano, another HNP bet and reelectionist Nancy Binay, have maintained their fourth and seventh rankings, respectively, in the months of January and February.
Otso Diretso senatorial candidates former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mar Roxas and reelectionist Bam Aquino’s standing also declined. In January, Roxas was No. 8 but now he is number 9.
Aquino was No. 11 in January but in the last month’s survey, he was No. 10 to 12.
Despite his continuing failure to enter the “Magic 12,” reelectionist Senator JV Ejercito, half-brother of Estrada, said he was still hopeful his rank would go up.
The tailenders in the Magic 12 are PDP-Laban president Aquilino Pimentel, a reelectionist, former MMDA Chairman Francis Tolentino (17-14), Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos (14-15) and comebacking Senator Serge Osmeña (15-16).
