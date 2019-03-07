New SSS law now in force; chief quits

Social Security System president and chief executive Emmanuel F. Dooc resigned Wednesday at the same time Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018 took effect.

In his letter to President Rodrigo Duterte, Dooc “voluntarily and irrevocably stepped down” to provide the President the opportunity to name a new SSS chief. Dooc joined the pension fund in November 2016 after serving as Insurance Commissioner in 2011 until his appointment to the SSS. The SSS under Dooc’s watch posted the highest members’ contribution collection in the history of the pension fund at P181 billion in 2018 from P132 billion in 2015. Under Dooc’s term, the SSS launched the Run After Contribution Evaders campaign which posted show-cause orders in establishments that violate the SSS Law. Warrants of arrest were issued against court convicted delinquent employers in coordination with the Philippine National Police. Benefit disbursements were also the highest during Dooc’s term with P180 billion in 2018 from P112 billion in 2015. The P1,000 additional benefit for pensioners was implemented in January 2017.Dooc initiated a Pension Loan Program in response to the clamor of retirees who were forced to borrow from loan sharks due to financial contingencies. Real-Time Processing of Contributions was also launched under his watch. This program prevents delays in processing of benefit claims as contributions are posted immediately upon payment. Dooc expressed his gratitude to the SSS management team and personnel for their cooperation during his stint. He also thanked the President for his support and the opportunity to serve in his administration.