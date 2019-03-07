New SSS law now in force; chief quits
In his letter to President Rodrigo Duterte, Dooc “voluntarily and irrevocably stepped down” to provide the President the opportunity to name a new SSS chief. Dooc joined the pension fund in November 2016 after serving as Insurance Commissioner in 2011 until his appointment to the SSS. The SSS under Dooc’s watch posted the highest members’ contribution collection in the history of the pension fund at P181 billion in 2018 from P132 billion in 2015. Under Dooc’s term, the SSS launched the Run After Contribution Evaders campaign which posted show-cause orders in establishments that violate the SSS Law. Warrants of arrest were issued against court convicted delinquent employers in coordination with the Philippine National Police. Benefit disbursements were also the highest during Dooc’s term with P180 billion in 2018 from P112 billion in 2015. The P1,000 additional benefit for pensioners was implemented in January 2017.
