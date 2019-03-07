ALL SECTIONS
Thursday March 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

New SSS law now in force; chief quits

posted March 07, 2019 at 01:25 am by  Manila Standard
Social Security System president and chief executive Emmanuel F. Dooc resigned Wednesday at the same time Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018 took effect.

New SSS law now in force; chief quits

In his letter to President Rodrigo Duterte, Dooc “voluntarily and irrevocably stepped down” to provide the President the opportunity to name a new SSS chief.

Dooc joined the pension fund in November 2016 after serving as Insurance Commissioner in 2011 until his appointment to the SSS.

The SSS under Dooc’s watch posted the highest members’ contribution collection in the history of the pension fund at P181 billion in 2018 from P132 billion in 2015.

Under Dooc’s term, the SSS launched the Run After Contribution Evaders campaign which posted show-cause orders in establishments that violate the SSS Law. Warrants of arrest were issued against court convicted delinquent employers in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

Benefit disbursements were also the highest during Dooc’s term with P180 billion in 2018 from P112 billion in 2015. The P1,000 additional benefit for pensioners was implemented in January 2017.

Dooc initiated a Pension Loan Program in response to the clamor of retirees who were forced to borrow from loan sharks due to financial contingencies.

Real-Time Processing of Contributions was also launched under his watch. This program prevents delays in processing of benefit claims as contributions are posted immediately upon payment.

Dooc expressed his gratitude to the SSS management team and personnel for their cooperation during his stint.

He also thanked the President for his support and the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Topics: Social Security System , Emmanuel F. Dooc , Social Security Act of 2018 , Rodrigo Duterte

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard