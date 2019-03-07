ALL SECTIONS
Thursday March 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Jailbirds lose privileges

posted March 07, 2019 at 01:15 am by  Manila Standard
Director General Nicanor Faeldon of the Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday canceled the privileges of more than 45,000 inmates nationwide following the supposed incessant entry of various contraband items into the penal institutions, especially the New Bilibid Prison.

“Effective today, all privileges will be canceled,” Faeldon said in Jun Veneracion’s report in GMA’s 24 Oras.

Visitations and the recreational activities of inmates such, as playing basketball, will no longer be allowed.

Prison leaders on Wednesday again promised Faeldon that they would cooperate in stopping the illegal activities in the penal colonies following the cancellation of the inmates’ privileges nationwide.

According to Veneracion’s report in GMA News TV’s Balitanghali, Faeldon was adamant about his decision when he met with the leaders of different prisoners’ groups from the New Bilibid Prison on Wednesday.

All prisoners detained in seven penal colonies nationwide will be affected by Faildon’s order, which BuCor expects to draw clamor from the inmates and their families.

Faeldon said he was dismayed because he had previously spoken to the leaders of prisoners to cooperate with the authorities, but they continued with their illegal activities.

Drug convict Rustico Ygot, who was detained in the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison, allegedly managed to make a drug transaction with his contacts in Cebu using an Internet connection.

A mobile phone was recovered inside his prison cell on Monday.

Ygot was transferred to a preventive cell for closer monitoring.

This is the first time that prisoners’ privileges were canceled nationwide, according to BuCor spokesman Senior Inspector Eusebio del Rosario Jr.

Topics: Nicanor Faeldon , Bureau of Corrections , New Bilibid Prison

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard