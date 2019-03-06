Ash Wednesday ushers in Lent
The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines says this is the start of the day devoted to fasting and abstinence when Filipino faithful across the country attend Masses and receive ashes on their foreheads made from fronds used at last year’s Palm Sunday. “The season of Lent is a time for almsgiving, prayer and fasting,” the CBCP said. The ash will be applied on the faithful’s forehead, forming a cross, to signify submission to Christ, remorse for sins, and a turning away from sin. The ash also symbolizes the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which resulted in man’s freedom from sin.