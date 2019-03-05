Misuari gets free pass after Rody steps in

posted March 05, 2019 at 01:35 am by Nathaniel Mariano and Macon Ramos-Araneta March 05, 2019 at 01:35 am

Moro National Liberation Front leader Nur Misuari to travel abroad, despite pending graft cases against him. “Misuari came to my office the other night because he wanted to go out, he was not allowed because he has a case. I talked to the police, the military, and the court to allow him to leave. I guaranteed that he will come back,” the President said during a campaign rally of the ruling PDP-Laban in Zamboanga City Sunday night. On Feb. 25, Duterte held a 15-minute meeting with Misuari. A day afterward, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division granted Misuari’s request to travel to attend several assemblies in the United Arab Emirates. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the President was not interfering in an independent branch of government, but merely using “his persuasive powers” to fulfill his mandate to protect and serve the people. Panelo said the President merely sought to inform the court that Misuari plays a vital role in achieving peace in Mindanao. “If the problem of Mindanao lies in the hands of a person like Misuari who has a large influential group that can create discord, then it’s the duty of the President to use his persuasive powers to tell the courts to give him temporary freedom because Misuari will help achieve peace,” Panelo said in a Palace press briefing. He said this could not be seen as interference because the President did not order the court to grant the request. “I don’t think the courts will allow itself to be coerced or intimidated by any person,” he added. “What’s important is that it’s for the interest of the country. You don’t meddle with the decisions of the judiciary. You just let them do their job, you provide them with information or inputs then let them evaluate. And I think given that consideration, they allowed Misuari to go out. But he will come back, without a doubt.” President Rodrigo Duterte had asked a court to allow, despite pending graft cases against him. “Misuari came to my office the other night because he wanted to go out, he was not allowed because he has a case. I talked to the police, the military, and the court to allow him to leave. I guaranteed that he will come back,” the President said during a campaign rally of the ruling PDP-Laban in Zamboanga City Sunday night. On Feb. 25, Duterte held a 15-minute meeting with Misuari. A day afterward, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division granted Misuari’s request to travel to attend several assemblies in the United Arab Emirates. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the President was not interfering in an independent branch of government, but merely using “his persuasive powers” to fulfill his mandate to protect and serve the people. Panelo said the President merely sought to inform the court that. “If the problem of Mindanao lies in the hands of a person like Misuari who has a large influential group that can create discord, then it’s the duty of the President to use his persuasive powers to tell the courts to give him temporary freedom because Misuari will help achieve peace,” Panelo said in a Palace press briefing. He said this could not be seen as interference because the President did not order the court to grant the request. “I don’t think the courts will allow itself to be coerced or intimidated by any person,” he added. “What’s important is that it’s for the interest of the country. You don’t meddle with the decisions of the judiciary. You just let them do their job, you provide them with information or inputs then let them evaluate. And I think given that consideration, they allowed Misuari to go out. But he will come back, without a doubt.”Misuari was allowed to travel to attend the 46th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on March 1 and 2. He will then stay in the UAE until March 11 and attend the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States in Rabat, Morocco on March 13 and 14. Senator Franklin Drilon said seeking court permission to leave the country is part of the legal process for one facing criminal charges, and that there was nothing irregular with Duterte calling on the authorities to allow Misuari to leave. “What is important is for the court to get a guarantee that Misuari will come back to face the charges,” Drilon said. READ: Rody, Nur hold talks as MNLF criticizes BTA Senator Gregorio Honasan II also defended Duterte’s move, saying that it is covered by presidential prerogative and discretion “as long as it helps achieve national objectives of unity, lasting peace, and economic development.” Duterte has guaranteed that Misuari would return home to discuss the new deal the government is crafting with the MNLF to attain lasting peace in Mindanao. READ: Palace slams MNLF poseurs

