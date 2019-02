Government agencies led by the Commission on Elections will tear down all illegal campaign propaganda materials in Metro Manila today, officials said Wednesday. In a statement, the Comelec said Operation Baklas is in line with the rules for the May 13 national and local elections. “Pursuant to the provisions under the Fair Elections Act and Comelec Resolution 10488, the joint task force will scour the major thoroughfares in Metro Manila to remove and tear down all prohibited forms of campaign propaganda materials,” the agency said. The teams will assemble at the office of the Metro Manila Development Authority, which is also a deputized agency, at 10:30 a.m. today. They will then proceed with the “baklas” operations in the cities of Mandaluyong (Kalentong), San Juan (N. Domingo Street), Caloocan (Zabarte Road), Valenzuela (Valenzuela Astrodome G. Lazaro Street) and Quezon (Kingspoint Subdivision and Commonwealth Avenue). Under Resolution 10488, campaign posters should be no more than two by three feet and posted or displayed only in designated common poster areas or in a private property with the consent of the owner.Campaign ads are prohibited in LED and LCD monitors, on walls of public buildings; motor vehicles owned by LGUs and GOCCs; public transport vehicles owned and controlled by the government such as the MRT, LRT and PNR; waiting sheds, sidewalks, street and lamp posts, electric posts and wires, traffic signs and other signboards erected on public property, pedestrian overpasses and underpasses, flyovers, bridges, main thoroughfares, center islands of roads and highways; schools, public shrines, barangay halls, government offices, health centers; and within the premises of public transport terminals owned and controlled by the government. The operation is also in coordination with the other deputized agencies of the Commission: The Philippine National Police, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Transportation and its attached agency, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. Earlier, the Guidelines Regarding Posters and Other Printed Campaign Materials pursuant to Resolution 10488 was released, with the agencies reiterating their support and assistance to the Comelec’s mandate in ensuring that rules and regulations pertaining to printed election propaganda are complied with during the campaign period. The campaign period for national posts started on Feb. 12 and will run until May 11, while that for the candidates running for local positions will only start on March 30 and will end on May 11.