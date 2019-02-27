BTA chief vows: Jihad vs. corruption

ASSALAMU ALAIKUM. Mujiv Hataman, governor of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, turns over the documents during the handover ceremony to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority on Tuesday to MILF chief Al Haj Murad Ebrahim as chief minister in ceremonies in Cotabato City. Mark Navales

The next Jihad or Holy War of the Bangsamoro people will be against corruption, nepotism and other problems plaguing the government, Bangsamoro Transition Authority interim Chief Minister Al Hajj Murad Ebrahim said Tuesday.Ebrahim made the remark during the formal turnover of power of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to the newly formed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Cotabato City, according to Chino Gaston’s report on Balitanghali. Ebrahim also said the Bangsamoro will not meddle in the Sabah dispute between the Philippines and Malaysia because Kuala Lumpur was instrumental in crafting the peace deal that formed the new region. Malaysia and the Philippines have overlapping claims on the oil-rich territory since the 1960s, but have set aside their dispute in recent years to facilitate the peace talks in conflict-ridden Mindanao. “We will not meddle with that. It is the central government that should pursue the claim if there are strong grounds to pursue,” Ebrahim told ANC’s Early Edition. During the turnover, Ebrahim announced the 11 people who will lead the ministries in the BARMM. The names include Moro Islamic Liberation Front (chief peace negotiator Mohagher Iqbal, who will lead the ministry of education, while Ebrahim will be the minister of public works and highways. Meanwhile, former MILF vice chairman for political affairs Ghadzali Jaafar will be the speaker of parliament.Ebrahim expressed gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for the successful transition of the Bangsamoro government. The report said the inauguration of the BARMM would take place in March. Two rounds of plebiscite were held for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the proposed inclusion of some areas in North Cotabato and Lanao del Norte to the envisioned Bangsamoro entity that will replace the ARMM. Plebiscite results showed the BARMM would be composed of the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as well as Marawi City, Lamitan City, Cotabato City and 63 villages in North Cotabato. The new region will enjoy expanded land and water jurisdiction, fiscal autonomy and increased share in the national government resources, among other things. The BOL is the product of the peace deal between the government and the MILF that was reached in 2014 after on-and-off negotiations. Meanwhile, Ebrahim said the “BARMM government will take responsibility for educating our children; the responsibility for the health of our elders; the responsibility for the social and economic development of our people; the responsibility for the infrastructure improvement of our areas―and I will take full responsibility of the leadership of a morally upright democracy,” Ebrahim declared to the applause of thousands at the 42-year-old Sharif Kabunsuan Cultural Center in Cotabato City.