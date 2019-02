Uphold power of the votes—Rody

ABSENT: PRESENT, FORMER. Confetti rain on participants in the 33rd anniversary of the Catholic Church-backed EDSA Revolution at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City that led to the ouster of then President Ferdinand Marcos. Conspicuously absent are incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, who issued a statement asking Filipinos to remember how the revolution ‘restored our power to collectively chart our future,’ and former President Fidel Ramos who stayed away for health reasons. Manny Palmero

