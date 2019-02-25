Honasan: Edsa revolt belongs to the people

Senator Gringo Honasan

Senator Gringo Honasan said Sunday it was of the utmost importance to tell the true story of the February 1986 Revolution “to our most precious children, the next generation of citizens, why it happened and what it was for and against.” “We in the breakaway Reformist RAM, accelerators of historical events, the crucial Military component of People Power, already spoke with decisive action 33 years ago,” said Honasan, a former army colonel.Honasan was among the major players in the bloodless EDSA People Power Revolution that toppled the Marcos from power. “We will not compete for attention with those who continue to distort facts and history, continue to claim credit and propriety ownership over what rightfully belongs to the Filipino People,” Honasan said. He made his statement even as reelectionist Senator Bam Aquino said “the People Power of today is Vote Power.” “Alam kong nakakatakot ngayon, pero kailangan nating ipakita ang ating tapang sa pamamagitan ng ating boto,” said Aquino who is running under the Otso Diretso slate. He called on the Filipinos to air their grievances through the ballot in the May elections. “I’m hoping that, come May, the strength of the public will be shown again,” he said.He called on the voters looking for better governance to show their sentiment by selecting the right candidates. He said he was optimistic the voters would elect the senatorial candidates who had the people’s welfare in mind and who would work to uplift the lives of the Filipino families. He said the spirit of EDSA 1 should be rekindled amid the corruption issues hounding the government. He said being part of the opposition was very difficult during these times, but somebody had to put the government in check and make officials accountable for their actions. “This is a gargantuan task, but still it ought to be done and somebody has got to do it,” Aquino said. He expressed hope the voters would select the senatorial candidates who will work for the people’s welfare and uplift lives of the Filipino families.