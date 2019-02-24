Fil-Am actor pays tribute to 'barong'
READ: Fil-Am among Golden Globe nominees The friends of the couple have been sharing photos of the magical wedding, which was a four-day event that kicked off with an ’80s prom night on Valentine’s Day, followed by a swamp tour in New Orleans the day after. Yesterday, fashion designer Francis Libiran shared photos of the newlyweds on Instagram showing Darren wearing a Barong Tagalog. “Hollywood star Darren Criss honored his Filipino roots by wearing a traditional Barong Tagalog on his extravagant wedding in New Orleans,” Libiran wrote in his social media post showing the actor dancing with his Filipino mother, Cerina, who is native of Cebu. “Take a look at multi-awarded actor’s most talked-about wedding where he wore a custom-made Barong Tagalog,” the Filipino designer captioned another photo, this time showing the 32-year-old actor with his beautiful bride. On their wedding day, the bride, who has produced and directed content for shows such as ”Dexter,” ”Shameless,” and “Glee,” among others, wore a custom-made Vera Wang strapless crepe gown with white Dr. Martens, while the groom wore an off-white Giorgio Armani tuxedo.