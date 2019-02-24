Fil-Am actor pays tribute to 'barong'

posted February 24, 2019 at 01:10 am by Nickie Wang February 24, 2019 at 01:10 am

Filipino-American actor and “Glee” star Darren Criss has finally dumped the single’s club after tying the knot with TV producer Mia Swier two days after Valentine’s. READ: Fil-Am among Golden Globe nominees The friends of the couple have been sharing photos of the magical wedding, which was a four-day event that kicked off with an ’80s prom night on Valentine’s Day, followed by a swamp tour in New Orleans the day after. Yesterday, fashion designer Francis Libiran shared photos of the newlyweds on Instagram showing Darren wearing a Barong Tagalog. “Hollywood star Darren Criss honored his Filipino roots by wearing a traditional Barong Tagalog on his extravagant wedding in New Orleans,” Libiran wrote in his social media post showing the actor dancing with his Filipino mother, Cerina, who is native of Cebu. “Take a look at multi-awarded actor’s most talked-about wedding where he wore a custom-made Barong Tagalog,” the Filipino designer captioned another photo, this time showing the 32-year-old actor with his beautiful bride. On their wedding day, the bride, who has produced and directed content for shows such as ”Dexter,” ”Shameless,” and “Glee,” among others, wore a custom-made Vera Wang strapless crepe gown with white Dr. Martens, while the groom wore an off-white Giorgio Armani tuxedo.Guests enjoyed an outdoor ceremony in the sculpture garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Darren sang a song with his guitar to accompany his and Mia‘s families down the aisle before they walked down the aisle together. For the reception, where Darren switched up his look donning Barong Tagalog, guests moved into the museum for live music where the couple performed “The Ballroom Blitz” to start the party with their “first dance.” The event lasted for three hours featuring friends and family as performers. Nearing the event’s finale, the couple opted for a silent disco where everyone wore headphones listening to Darren and Mia’s personalized playlist of their favorite songs. The couple who first met in 2010, dated for more than seven years before they decided to finally exchange wedding vows. The Emmy award-winning actor announced their engagement in January 2018. READ: Fil-Am Golden Globe’s best actor

