Labor marks Edsa revolt with job fair

In celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, the Labor department is holding a Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) job and business fair in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III encouraged jobseekers to take advantage of the around 20,000 local and overseas jobs to be offered by 50 participating employers and recruitment agencies at the 2nd Floor Activity Center of the Starmall in Edsa-Shaw tomorrow. In an initial report from the Bureau of Local Employment, among the vacancies to be offered by local employers are for the positions of steelman, production machine operator, production workers, customer service representative, product promodizer, electrician, service crew, merchandiser, finishing mason, and plumbers.In the same event, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said 12,000 job orders would be offered by 15 participating recruitment agencies. Some of the vacancies are for the positions of laborer, nurse (general), welder, pipefitter, carpenter, technician (electrical/mechanical), foreman, steelfixer , IT engineer, and waitress. Among the countries of destination are United States, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Germany, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Turks and Caicos Island, Madagascar, Malta, Mauritius, Solomon Islands, South Korea, and Africa. Bello reminded applicants to bring requirements such as resume or curriculum vitae (bring extra copies for multiple job applications); 2 x 2 ID pictures; certificate of employment for those formerly employed; diploma and/or transcript of records; and authenticated birth certificate. The Edsa People Power Revolution is observed with the theme ‘Edsa 2019: Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Pambansang Kapayapaan.’Meanwhile, children’s rights group Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns announced it was joining different organizations in marking 1986 People Power Uprising today at Edsa. “We are one with different sectors and organizations in commemorating the 39th year of People Power Uprising to end Marcos dictatorship in 1986. (But) 39 years after, state fascism continues to persist in the country in different forms and we are enraged with the attacks to children’s rights and welfare like the lowering of minimum age of criminal responsibility and mandatory ROTC to senior high school students,” Eule Rico Bonganay, Salinlahi secretary-general stated. Salinlahi reiterated its statement regarding the brutality of the Duterte government to Filipino children. “The Duterte administration, even without declaring a nationwide martial law, has already committed numerous violations of Filipino people’s rights through implementing its anti-people and anti-poor policies,” Bonganay added. Last February, there were moves to pass the bill amending Juvenile Justice Law, lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility and the mandatory ROTC to senior high school in the lower house and Senate. Salinlahi trooped to both houses to protest and block the passage of the bills. “This administration has completely abandoned its responsibility to Filipino children and worse, criminalizes and subject them to a violent and corrupt environment. The Duterte government has gone from neglect to total destruction of Filipino children’s future! The lesson of the EDSA people’s uprising teaches us to rise against tyranny and dictatorship and we are rising because we are enraged by these atrocities,” Bonganay said in a press release. The group vowed to continue its awareness-raising efforts and to hold protest actions, holding the current administration accountable for its crimes against the Filipino people, especially children.