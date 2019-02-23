Typhoon ‘Wutip’ gains strength

posted February 23, 2019 at 01:25 am by Manila Standard February 23, 2019 at 01:25 am

A tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into a typhoon, the state weather bureau said Friday. Weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the disturbance with international name “Wutip” was last spotted at 2,185 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 2 p.m. Friday. The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 180 kph. It continues to move northwest at a speed of 20 kph. De La Cruz said current forecast models show that the typhoon is not likely to enter the PAR.Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface wind flow is currently affecting Luzon and the Visayas. Metro Manila will experience partly cloudy skies. Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have isolated light rains.

