‘Tagle validates Duterte’s flak vs. clergy’
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo expressed Duterte’s optimism that the church would “reform itself” and be rid of child abuse. “Cardinal Tagle’s pained admission on the clergy’s long kept secret abomination is part of the wrenching and cleansing process that the Church is undergoing,” Panelo added. In his presentation on the first day of the summit convened by Pope Francis, Tagle weighed in on the cases of sex abuse committed by erring priests to the children. “The abuse of minors by ordained ministers has inflicted wounds not only on the victims but also on their families, the clergy, the church, the wider society, the perpetrators themselves, and the bishops,” Tagle said in his speech. The Catholic leader admitted that bishops like himself, in one way or another, inflict wounds on sex abuse victims by allowing a culture of cover-up to protect priests, bishops, and the church from criticisms. Pope Francis on Thursday opened a landmark Vatican summit on fighting child sex abuse, calling for concrete measures and handing top Catholic bishops a roadmap to tackling pedophilia in the church. Also, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said the number of priests involved in consensual but prohibited relations outnumbered those engaged in child abuse. In an interview with GMA-7, Fr. Jerome Secillano, the executive secretary of the CBCP’s Committee on Public Affairs, said cases of child abuse by priests in the Philippines were not too common, unlike in the United States and Europe. “The holy people of God look to us, and expect from us not simple and predictable condemnations, but concrete and effective measures to be undertaken. We need to be concrete,” the Pope said as the summit opened, the first of its kind. “Hear the cry of the little ones who plead for justice,” he said as the three-and-a-half day meeting began. During the conference in Rome, Tagle was two seats away from Pope Francis at the Vatican’s Aula Nuova del Sinodo. He was also the only Filipino chosen to deliver a speech along with eight others during the conference. In the same summit, the Bishop of Rome called those who constantly criticize the Church “friends, cousins, and relatives of the devil,” but Panelo said the President did not feel alluded to in that remark. “One of the better critics of the Church is the Pope himself. He criticizes the members of the Church who are engaged in what he perceives to be immorality which is outside of the teachings of Christ or the internal discipline of the Church,” Panelo said in a Palace press briefing Thursday. “When he addressed those members of the Church who could not be celibate to leave the Church, he is a critic. But it does not mean also that when you criticize you are evil. You’re just expressing concern and opposition to certain irregular behavior.” Francis handed out a 21-point list of “guidelines,” which included suggestions such as drawing up mandatory codes of conduct for priests, training people to spot abuse and informing police. Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna, one of the summit’s organizers, described the proposals as “a roadmap for the future development of policy” which “governs all aspects of getting it right.” The ongoing scandals have escalated into a crisis that has touched many countries across the globe, with recent cases affecting Chile, Germany and the US. In the latest case, a group supporting victims of padophile priests in Poland on Thursday released a report documenting nearly 400 cases of sex abuse by clerics in the staunchly Catholic country. In Rome, the 82-year-old pontiff hopes to raise awareness about abuse through prayers, speeches, working groups and testimonies from victims. The summit, he said, was a moment to “turn this evil into an opportunity for awareness and purification” and “heal the grave wounds that the scandal of pedophilia has caused, both in the little ones and in believers.”