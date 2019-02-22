Mañosa legacy lives on, says Palace

The influence and legacy of National Artist for Architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa will continue to live on despite his passing, the Palace said on Thursday, as it joined the country in mourning his death.

Mañosa succumbed to a lingering illness on Wednesday, just eight days after his 88th birthday celebration. “The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Architect Mañosa,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. The Palace official recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte named Mañosa a National Artist last year for his works in the field of architecture and being a nationalist, who had been quoted as saying, “I design Filipino, nothing else.”“Indeed, the so-called Father of Philippine Neo-Vernacular Architecture devoted his lifetime work championing the extensive use of indigenous Filipino materials in his design,” Panelo said. Mañosa popularized the “Bahay Kubo” and the “Bahay na Bato,” which became motifs in contemporary Filipino architecture. His most famous work is the iconic Coconut Palace, which became the Office of the Vice President of the Philippines until lately. “Architect Mañosa will be missed but his influence and legacy will continue to live on. May perpetual light shine upon him as we pray for the repose of his soul,” Panelo added.