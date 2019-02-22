ALL SECTIONS
Friday February 22, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Church critic no devil’s pal, Palace says

posted February 22, 2019 at 01:05 am by  Nathaniel Mariano
President Rodrigo Duterte did not feel alluded to by the remarks of Pope Francis who said people who denounce the Catholic Church are friends with the devil, Malacañang said Thursday.

In a speech during a conference he convened to guide senior bishops on how to address the widespread abuse staining the Church’s integrity, the Bishop of Rome stressed the need to face the moment of truth and denounce the defects of the Church. But he linked to the devil those who condemn without love. 

“One cannot live a whole life accusing, accusing, accusing the church,” the Pope said. Those who constantly do, he said, are “the friends, cousins, and relatives of the devil.”

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said he does not think that Duterte, who frequently criticizes the Catholic Church and its teachings, is among those who were alluded to by the Pope as the devil’s friend.

“One of the better critics of the Church is the Pope himself. He criticizes the members of the Church who are engaged in what he perceives to be immorality, which is outside the teachings of Christ or the internal discipline of the Church,” Panelo told reporters.

“If I will agree with that, then the Pope will be referring to himself also because he is a critic.”

Duterte has often viewed the Catholic Church as the “most hypocritical institution” for criticizing his war on drugs despite the involvement of some members of the clergy in sexual-abuse cases. 

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , Pope Francis , Catholic Church , Salvador Panelo

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard