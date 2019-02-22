Pope eyes measures against sex abuse
The pontiff will dedicate the next three and a half days to discussing the Church’s response to child abuse by members of the clergy with bishops from around the world. “The Holy people of God are watching and waiting not for simple and obvious condemnations but concrete and efficient measures,” he said as the summit opened, the first of its kind. “Let us listen to the cry of the young ones who ask us for justice,” he said. The pope is aiming to tackle the continuing scandal, which again hit the Church in 2018 in countries across the globe, including Chile, Germany and the United States. The 82-year-old hopes to raise awareness about abuse through prayers, speeches, working groups and testimonies from victims. “I ask the Holy Spirit to support us in the following days and help us to transform this evil into an opportunity for awareness and purification,” Francis said. “May the Virgin Mary enlighten us to try to cure the serious wounds caused by the scandal of pedophilia both in children and in believers,” he added. The summit aims to educate 114 top bishops who will then return home with clear ideas on how to spot and deal with abuse and pedophilia. The task is made difficult by the fact that some churches, in Asia and Africa in particular, deny the problem exists. “My hope would be that people see this as a turning point,” said American Cardinal Blase Cupich, one of the pope’s trusted allies in the United States and one of the summit’s four organizers. The US Catholic Church has been shaken by one of the gravest crises in its history, with the defrocking last week by Pope Francis of a former cardinal–American Theodore McCarrick–over accusations he sexually abused a teenager 50 years ago. “It’s not the end game, no one can ever say that... (but) we’re going to do everything possible so people are held responsible, accountable and that there is going to be transparency,” Cupich told journalists ahead of the meeting.