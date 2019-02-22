ALL SECTIONS
Sara rising star in politics—Gloria

posted February 22, 2019 at 01:30 am by  Maricel Cruz
Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo said Thursday that Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is a “rising star” in Philippine politics, but quickly added: “Let us take it one election at a time… and let us talk about 2022 later on.”

Arroyo’s remarks came a few days after the President’s daughter hinted at running for president in May 2022.

Earlier, Sara Duterte, who chairs the Hugpong ng Pagbabago, said she will decide on her plans to run for president by 2021.

Arroyo, daughter of the late President Diosdado Macapagal and who also rose to the presidency, said it was likely that the mayor would run, since “historically, children of presidents do rise.”

Arroyo’s successor, President Benigno Aquino III, is the son of the late President Corazon Aquino and the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

Topics: Gloria Macapagal Arroyo , Sara Duterte-Carpio , May 2022 , Hugpong ng Pagbabago , Diosdado Macapagal

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication's right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
