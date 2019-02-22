Sara rising star in politics—Gloria

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo said Thursday that Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is a “rising star” in Philippine politics
, but quickly added: “Let us take it one election at a time… and let us talk about 2022 later on.”
Arroyo’s remarks came a few days after the President’s daughter hinted at running for president in May 2022.
Earlier, Sara Duterte, who chairs the Hugpong ng Pagbabago
, said she will decide on her plans to run for president by 2021.
Arroyo, daughter of the late President Diosdado Macapagal and who also rose to the presidency, said it was likely that the mayor would run, since “historically, children of presidents do rise.”
Arroyo’s successor, President Benigno Aquino III, is the son of the late President Corazon Aquino and the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr.
