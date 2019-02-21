Solaire garners 3rd Forbes Travel award

Solaire Resort & Casino’s Sky Tower is awarded another Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star Award for 2019, its third accolade after its 2017 and 2018 distinction.

Situated in Manila’s booming Entertainment City, Solaire stands as a maverick that has broken boundaries in its quest for greatness. Its introduction signaled the dawn of a new age that transformed the Philippine entertainment landscape and elevated Filipino hospitality to a whole new playing field. Known to be culturally rich and ethnically diverse, the Philippines is a melting pot of centuries-old traditions passed on from its native ancestors and even from its colonial past. It has seen the rise and fall of powers that have altered the face of its capital but, on the other hand, also reformed the ways of everyday Manila. Despite arguments that question the archipelago’s true identity, the diversity that runs through the nation’s bloodlines has been embraced as what makes the Filipino. This very trait chisels and sharpens the edges of its future to manifest the motherland’s much-desired dreams and fuel its people’s yearned ambitions. Solaire Resort & Casino defines the essence of this elusive quality. The integrated resort has managed to unify its complex yesterdays with today’s modern architecture. Its pristine and clean aesthetic with its distinguished orange logo is perfectly drawn on the canvas that is Manila Bay. It commands attention, but always subtle and never kitsch. The property’s splendor narrates its roots in an unprecedented manner, cementing its brand of excellence as the standard among its contemporaries.With a myriad of elements, it has created a distinct kind of sophistication that has resulted in a masterpiece that transcends the ordinary. Much so that the world’s most distinguished travel authority has taken notice and placed the homegrown property on the global map, awarding it as one of the most luxurious and verifying its highly coveted status. The entirety of the Forbes Travel Guide-distinguished 17-story all-suite Sky Tower lets its impeccable style, elegant interiors and timeless persona speak only for itself. Each of the 312 splendid rooms only utters classic opulence, and provides a warm comfort surrounded by a vigor that translates to many languages, but is universally understood as a heartfelt care for every guest experience. The interiors tell the story of its worldly influences with details and embellishments from the West and South-East thoughtfully curated to find their homes on the vast marble floors, glistening crystal walls, and under bespoke chandeliers. Art from Filipino masters and a new league of artists are found all over. Paintings from Philippine National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, pieces by Fernando Zobel, Rex Dasig, Rico Lascano, Juan Carlo Calma, Jana Benitez, Carmel Lim-Torres, Bojo Torre and many others are on constant display, with some even integrated to the overall design of each hallmark space. Select name from the world’s legacy houses are also found in its premises. Icons such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, and BVLGARI line the bright retail row known as The Shoppes, making the latest designer luxury just within reach. Solaire’s beat also lies in its people. The genuine service that it has rendered its audience is delivered by only the best in the country, the very same talent founded on the diverseness of its origins and represents the possibilities that the Philippines can achieve. At six magnificent years, Solaire continues to be a beacon of progress and forward thinking. Shining under three stars and the sun, it continues to disrupt and hammers on the old to unveil the diversity underneath the exceptionality of the Filipino.