Makati clears way for Catriona parade

The Makati City government will implement a traffic rerouting scheme in the city today (Feb. 21) to give way to the homecoming parade for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
“Please be advised that there will be a Grand Motorcade and Ticker Tape Parade for the recently crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Thursday along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue (from Taft Avenue) and Ayala Avenue (from Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue to EDSA),” said Makati City Information and Community Relations Department chief Romulo Salgado Jr.
Salgado said the parade will start at around 4 p.m., moving towards the Freedom Park located near Ayala Avenue and Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue intersection, before proceeding to the Central Business District through Ayala Avenue.
The parade will end at Glorietta Shopping Center.
According to the Makati Public Safety Department, all affected eastbound vehicles at Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue heading towards Ayala Avenue can make a right turn to Washington Street, left turn to Dela Rosa Street, pass through Pasong Tamo Avenue, right turn to Amorsolo Street, left turn to V.A. Rufino Street, then right turn to Dela Rosa Street towards Makati Avenue or Mandaluyong City.
“Intersections will be on a stop and go mode. Traffic enforcers will be deployed to assist the motorists and the public,” said Salgado.
The Metro Manila Development Authority earlier announced that it will enforce a stop-and-go scheme where vehicles carrying the Filipino beauty queen will traverse.
To guide motorists, more than 200 traffic enforcers will be deployed along the route of the parade to assist.
Illegally parked vehicles and obstructions along the route will also be cleared ahead of the parade.
The MMDA said that the parade will kick off at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila at 2 p.m. and pass through streets of cities of Pasay, Manila, and Makati.
The affected roads are J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Atang Dela Rama, Vicente Sotto Street, Roxas Boulevard, T. M. Kalaw, Taft Avenue, Buendia, and Ayala Avenue.
