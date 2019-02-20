ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday February 20, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Responsible supply’ of croc skins

posted February 20, 2019 at 01:30 am by  AFP
Paris—World leader in luxury goods LVMH announced Monday it would boost measures to ensure a “responsible supply” of crocodile skins

‘Responsible supply’ of croc skins

 

The giant French retailer said in a statement it would follow new standards for crocodile leather-based on criteria “developed and validated by a committee of technical experts.”

This would include “the preservation of the species and the respect of local communities” as well as animal well-being, working conditions on the farms and the protection of the environment.

Three farms which supply an LVMH tannery in Singapore have already been certified as meeting the new standards.

This “guarantees respect for animal well-being,” including on-site treatment by veterinarians and quality of living space and food, the statement added. 

LVMH said it had already set up full traceability of skins.

Some 20 farms, which supply the tannery, located in Australia, Zambia,  Zimbabwe, Kenya, the Philippines and the United States “will be certified by the end of 2020.”

The move is “part of a global approach to breeding and proper treatment of the animals.”

Animal defense group PETA last April criticized LVMH over conditions for crocodiles and ostriches bred for the fashion industry. LVMH deplored any “association with practices it condemns.” 

Topics: LVMH , PETA , Crocodile , Fashion industry

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard