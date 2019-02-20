‘Responsible supply’ of croc skins
The giant French retailer said in a statement it would follow new standards for crocodile leather-based on criteria “developed and validated by a committee of technical experts.” This would include “the preservation of the species and the respect of local communities” as well as animal well-being, working conditions on the farms and the protection of the environment. Three farms which supply an LVMH tannery in Singapore have already been certified as meeting the new standards. This “guarantees respect for animal well-being,” including on-site treatment by veterinarians and quality of living space and food, the statement added.