Wednesday February 20, 2019

2 senators: Sara has makings of good president

posted February 20, 2019 at 01:50 am by  PNA
Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday said Davao City mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte still remains as his top choice among the “young emerging leaders” to become the next president of the country.

Lacson made the remark when asked about the possibility of Duterte’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

“Just like what I’ve said during a news forum–among the young emerging leaders, Mayor Sara Duterte is somebody we may be looking at,” Lacson told reporters in a message.

Lacson earlier said during a media briefing last year that Sara Duterte was his “top choice” among the young leaders in politics, saying she had “good leadership qualities,” and was “strong-willed, stern, vibrant, and progressive-minded.”

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, meanwhile, said the Davao City mayor has the “makings of a good president” and has the best mentor—President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“Mayor Sara has the training, experience, savvy and going around the country with HNP [Hugpong ng Pagbabago regional party] will only give her a better perspective on the country’s problems,” Angara said.

Sara Duterte said she will decide on her plans to run for president by 2021. 

READ: Preening for 2022? Sara wary of 'hate list'

Topics: Panfilo Lacson , Sara Duterte , Juan Edgardo Angara , Rodrigo Duterte

