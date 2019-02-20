Political ads on wheels okayed

Political advertisements are allowed to be posted on public utility vehicles such as buses and jeepneys, as well as taxis, as long as a permit is secured from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. ​In a statement on Tuesday, the LTFRB said operators should secure a permit for posting transit political ads that comply with the regulations set by the Commission on Elections. “Those who wish to place advertisements must go through the application process to get a permit and pay the required fees,” the LTFRB said. Meanwhile, Malacañang said Monday the signing of a law that will allow reasonable rates for political advertisements will level the playing field for the candidates during the campaign season. “This new measure on discounted political advertisements will benefit all candidates of the political spectrum and hopefully would level the playing field beginning in this year’s elections,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. Also, complying with President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año directed the Philippine National Police to take down campaign posters and advertisement installed in all government-owned properties. Acting on Ano’s directive, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde instructed all PNP regional directors to swiftly dismantle all election campaign materials posted in government-owned facilities and structures. Albayalde included in the directive the removal of all billboard, tarpaulins, streamers, banners, and similar campaign materials in strict compliance to the provisions of the Commission on Elections under Resolution No. 10488. The LTFRB Board has issued a circular lifting the prohibition against political ads on PUVs following a Supreme Court decision in the case of 1-UTAK vs. Comelec promulgated on April 14, 2015.The following are the rules on PUV advertisements as set by LTFRB MC 2013-005: Transit advertisement shall neither constitute a traffic hazard nor compromise the safety, comfort and convenience of passengers and the public, in general; Transit advertisement must not impede, limit or obstruct in any way the driver’s line of sight; All advertising matters to be installed shall conform to the standards relative to morality, decency and public safety, in accordance with, but not limited to, government regulations and the Code of Ethics of the Ad Standards Council; Required PUV identification and operational information shall not be hindered. Specifications of mandatory markings including, but not limited to, company and/or trade name, license plate, body number, “May Reklamo ka ba? Itawag sa LTFRB hotline 0921-448-7777, 426-2515”, city or provincial mode of operation, designation, authorized route, mandated by previous Memorandum Circulars shall not be reduced, diminished, or obscured; It is understood that all transit advertising materials shall be installed in such a manner as not to cover the trade name, the license plate number and body number of the vehicle, or make it any difficult for the riding public to identify the bus; No transit advertising permit shall be granted to units with expired franchises even with application for extension of validity of CPC, and to suspend units even with motion to lift order of suspension. PUV operators and drivers that fail to comply with the guidelines will be fined P10,000 and a maximum punishment of revocation of franchise.