Preening for 2022? Sara wary of 'hate list'

posted February 19, 2019 at 01:45 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta February 19, 2019 at 01:45 am

Sara Duterte-Carpio President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday asked her supporters to stop labeling her as the country’s “next president,” as this has made her a target for others who want to be president.“I wish they would not talk about me like that because those who are eyeing the presidency as early as now, they would make me number 1 on their hate list,” she said in Filipino to ABS-CBN News. “What I’m just doing is to help the President get through the remaining three years of his administration.” Last week, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said he wouldn’t be surprised if Duterte-Carpio became the next president, saying she had many “admirers” that made it easy for her to gather funds for support. Meanwhile, senatorial frontrunner Senator Grace Poe said she would not seek the presidency again in 2022. Poe, who lost to then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 presidential race, said she could still contribute to the country by running for re-election to her Senate seat rather than taking another shot at the presidency. “That’s already in the past, and I was already given a chance. There are other potential candidates for the public to consider,” Poe said in Filipino in an interview at the Obrero Public Market on Blumentritt Road, Manila.“Even in the Senate, we could still do something for the country,” she said. Poe brought her campaign at the public market to hear the concerns of vendors, as she called for local governments to aid small-time market vendors amid attempts for modernization. Poe, an independent candidate, said rent should be affordable even when markets are privatized. READ: Sara won’t run for senator—Rody

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.