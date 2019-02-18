Poll violators’ list in question

The Commission on Elections said Sunday the list of campaign poster violators it had earlier released covered only the Metro Manila area. “The list was only for Metro Manila and some got angry, saying why the others were not in it,” Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon told Super Radyo dzBB. In other developments: • A law giving candidates additional discounts on political ads will only benefit those with a substantial campaign kitty, the poll watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections said Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte last week approved the measure amending the Fair Election Act and raising the discount rates for political ads on television, radio and print. The measure is expected to allow candidates to reach more voters and market their platforms better. Senator Nancy Binay earlier questioned the list of campaign poster violators for not including the candidates “whose faces are all over the Philippines.” “Bakit ganun? Kung sino pa ‘yung mga kandidatong nagkalat ang mukha sa buong Pilipinas ay wala sa listahan. I find the Comelec’s list highly questionable,” Binay said in a statement on Friday. Guanzon said the candidates suggested to be included in the list were living outside Metro Manila, but added they would be included in the list soon.“‘Yung mga address ng mga ‘yan Roxas City, address sa Davao, address sa Bacolod. Maghintay lang po kayo kasi talagang namang padadalhan sila ng notice,” Guanzon said. He said the regional election director who would issue the notice was only tasked for the Metro Manila area. “’Yung mag-i-issue ng notice, Metro Manila director. Wala ‘yun sa jurisdiction niya…Inuna namin ‘yung Metro Manila pero nationwide ‘yung election officer ay nagbabaklas at nagsasagawa ng notice. Huwag kayong mag-aalala,” Guanzon said. Under Comelec Resolution 10488, which serves as the implementing rules and regulations of the Fair Elections Act, parties and candidates are only allowed to mount their campaign posters in authorized common poster areas. Posters and tarpaulins of political parties and party-list groups should only measure 12 feet by 16 feet or its equivalent, while the posters of independent candidates should be within four feet by six feet or its equivalent. Meanwhile, Guanzon encouraged the public to report to the Comelec if campaign violations were being committed by candidates in their areas.