Hugpong bets stump in Pampanga

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Friday brought Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP) senatorial candidates in her district in Pampanga where they received a spirited welcome. Former presidential assistant for political affairs Francis Tolentino and former senator Bong Revilla kicked off the day-long sortie in Porac, Pampanga at 8 a.m., and were joined by Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda and former congressman Mikey Arroyo, Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda, and other local officials. They then proceeded to Floridablanca and where they were joined by Senator Cynthia Villar and former Presidential special assistant Christopher Go and welcomed by some 10,000 supporters. They also attended jam-packed sorties in Arroyo’s hometown in Lubao. HNP candidates were scheduled to go next to Sasmuan, Guagua, and Sta. Rita. Arroyo has vowed to give the HNP senatorial candidates her all-out support. HNP led by its founder and chairman Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, kicked off its senatorial campaign on Tuesday in Pampanga because it is where President Duterte received the most number of votes outside of his own bailiwick, Davao. Meanwhile, six of the candidates wooed voters in the north, making a stop in Baguio City. Duterte led the caravan along with the party’s senatorial bets--re-electionist Senators Edgardo Angara and JV Ejercito, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa, Maguindanao Rep. Zajid Mangudadatu and former reporter Jiggy Manicad. The mayor said they do not intend to join the alumni homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy as they had a rally Saturday in La Union. The Armed Forces of the Philippines has barred PMA alumni, including honorary class members, from “engaging in political campaigning” during their annual homecoming this weekend at Fort del Pilar. Dela Rosa belongs to PMA Class 1986. Poe remains at the top with an overall voter preference of 74.9 percent for a statistical ranking of solo first place.President Rodrigo Duterte-backed re-electionist Villar came in second with 60.5 percent voter preference. Taguig City Rep. Pia Cayetano and former senator Lito Lapid shared the third to sixth spot in the overall ranking places with 53.3 percent and 53.0 percent voter preferences, respectively. Both re-electionist senators Ma. Lourdes Nancy Binay, with 50.1 percent voter preference, and Angara, 48.8 percent, were ranked third to seventh and third to ninth places, respectively. The ruling party PDP-Laban senatorial bet Senator Aquilino Pimentel III ranked 5th to 11th places with 45.5 voter preference while Duterte’s former top aide Christopher Go entered the 6th to 12th spot with 44.7 voter preferences. Estrada, who faces plunder and graft cases, ranked 6th to 12th spot with 44.3 percent. The Liberal Party’s former senator Manuel Roxas II, with 41.8 percent, ranked 7th to 14th places. Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, at 41.2 percent, ranked 7th to 15th places, former senator Bong Revilla, Jr., 40.2 percent, ranked 8th to 15th places, and re-electionist Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, at 38.5 percent, ranked 10th to 15th places. READ: Senatorial bets kick off campaign candidates Completing the top 15 list were former senator Sergio Osmeña III, 37.7 percent, at 10th to 15th places, and former Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald Dela Rosa, 36.9 percent, at 11th to 16th places. Only 3.4 percent of the respondents were undecided about who they would vote for as senator, while 1.1 percent refused to identify their preferred candidates. Another 1.1 percent said they were not included to vote for any candidate for the post. The survey, conducted from Jan. 26 to 31, used face-to-face interviews of 1,800 Filipino adults nationwide. It has a + 2.3% error margin at the 95% confidence level. Subnational estimates for the geographic areas covered in the survey have the following error margins at 95% confidence level: +6.5% for Metro Manila, +3.5% for the rest of Luzon, +5.3% for the Visayas and +4.7% for Mindanao. Seven out of the 11 Duterte-endorsed senatorial candidates were able to make it in the Top 15. Administration-backed senatorial bets who didn’t make it in the list were Maguindanao Rep. Zajid Mangudadatu, former political adviser Francis Tolentino, re-electionist Senator JV Ejercito, and folk singer Freddie Aquilar.

