Greatest cat show in Pasay City
The event is scheduled for this weekend, Feb. 16 to 17, at the GSIS gymnasium. “We look forward to this exciting event. The staff who are mostly volunteers are working hard to create the most magical cat show,” Nina Akimova, show manager and organizer said. The two-day event will see exhibitors and breeders compete for numerous prizes and awards culminating with the Best in Show. In addition to the judging rings, the exhibition will have the theme “The Greatest Cat Show on Earth,” featuring acrobats, jugglers, stilt walkers, and various production numbers.