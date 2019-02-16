ALL SECTIONS
Saturday February 16, 2019

Greatest cat show in Pasay City

posted February 16, 2019 at 01:30 am by  Manila Standard
Pasay City will host the first-ever international cat show in the country (Best Cats in the Philippines) organized by the World Cat Federation in cooperation with the World Felinological Center “Astra.”

The event is scheduled for this weekend, Feb. 16 to 17, at the GSIS gymnasium.

“We look forward to this exciting event. The staff who are mostly volunteers are working hard to create the most magical cat show,” Nina Akimova, show manager and organizer said.

The two-day event will see exhibitors and breeders compete for numerous prizes and awards culminating with the Best in Show.

In addition to the judging rings, the exhibition will have the theme “The Greatest Cat Show on Earth,” featuring acrobats, jugglers, stilt walkers, and various production numbers.

The show will gather expert judges from all over the world including the President of World Cat Federation, Anneliese Hackmann (All-Breed, WCF, Germany), Cornelia Hungerecker (All-Breed, WCF, Germany), and Natal’ya Lebedeva of Russia (All-Breed, WCF, Russia).

Spectators can also win prizes courtesy of popular pet supply store Pet Express.

The two-day show will be open to the public from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Topics: Pasay City , international cat show , World Cat Federation , World Felinological Center

