MRT eases liquid ban

The management of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 has allowed liquid items less than 100 milliliters to be brought by passengers inside its stations.

“Bottled water, drinks and other kinds of liquid such as alcohol [isopropyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol] and hand sanitizers that have volume capacity of 100 ML and below are now allowed inside trains and stations of the MRT-3,” the Department of Transportation-MRT 3 said in an advisory on Thursday. The DOTr-MRT 3 clarified that liquid items more than 100 ML are still not allowed inside the stations. The MRT management earlier allowed the following items to be brought in by passengers upon validation and approval of security personnel and police officers in its stations: Baby formula/breast milk in bottles, if the passenger is traveling with a baby or small child; Drinking water to be used by the baby or small child; All prescription and over-the-counter medications; Liquids including water, juice or liquid nutrition or gels for passenger with disability or other health condition.Life-support and life-sustaining liquids, such as bone marrow, blood products, and transplant organs; Items used to augment the body and for medical and cosmetics reasons, such as mastectomy products, prosthetics breast, bras or shells containing gels, saline solution, or other liquids; and Gels or frozen liquids needed to cool disability or medical-related items used by persons with disabilities or medical conditions. Items confiscated in the past few days by the MRT security personnel, including those previously prohibited, would be returned to passengers upon proper verification through the presentation of appropriate identification by the station supervisor. Passengers should only present their identification cards to the station supervisor to retrieve the said items. A ban on liquid items has been implemented in the Light Rail Transit, Philippine National Railways, and MRT stations after the Philippine National Police placed Metro Manila on heightened alert status following the bombing incident in Jolo, Sulu.