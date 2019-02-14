BI takes custody of Chinese stude in ’taho’ incident

The Bureau of Immigration took custody of the Chinese woman who threw soybean curd into a policeman right after posting bail at a Mandaluyong court where she was charged for direct assault, disobedience to an agent of a person in authority and unjust vexation. Immigration spokesman Dana Krizia Sandoval said immigration agents were armed with a mission order signed by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente to gain custody of Jiale Zhang, 23, for violating immigration laws. “Zhang has already been charged as an undesirable alien for posing a risk to public interest,” Sandoval said. “The incident showed her disrespect to persons of authority, which in turn shows her disrespect to the country.” But Zhang’s camp on Wednesday accused immigration personnel of “abduction” for allegedly forcibly taking her on Tuesday and was considering filing a complaint. “She was literally abducted... and another thing also this procedure is illegal,” said Sandra Respall, Zhang’s legal counsel, in an Unang Balita report by Vonne Aquino.Zhang may face deportation following the incident. The bureau is expected to resolve her case in the next few weeks. Zhang went viral on social media after throwing a cup of soy bean curd drink into a police officer after being prohibited from entering an MRT station with a beverage. Sandoval said Zhang’s court case and immigration case were two different matters, adding the court case would run independently from her immigration case. “If found deportable, we will wait for the resolution of her court case before implementing the deportation,” she said. Zhang is now detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, pending deportation proceedings.