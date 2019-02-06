Health warns public of flu virus spread

The Health Department on Tuesday urged Filipinos to boost their immune systems against the flu virus because January and February are the peak months for the flu. Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo reminded the public to strengthen their immune systems by taking more fluids like orange juice and six to eight glasses of water a day, sleeping at least six to eight hours a day and making sure to exercise and eat fruit and vegetables. He told the public to make it a habit to wear a face mask especially in crowded places or when traveling to avoid contracting flu virus. He advised parents to make sure their children had a complete set of vaccinations to be well-protected. “Senior citizens may also avail of free flu shots in barangay health centers and DOH-accredited hospitals,” Domingo said. He said the flu season is from October to February.Influenza or flu is common these days as the northeast monsoon prolongs the drop in temperatures in the country. Based on Health department records, the flu cases declined last year compared to the same period in 2017. Flu differs from a common cough and cold because it is accompanied by high fever and muscle pain that last for days. The different strains of flu are said to be contagious once they come in contact with the body. The Health Department also advised people to cover their mouths each time they coughed or sneezed to prevent the spread of the virus. The flu may bring severe complications and could be fatal if not immediately attended to by a health care professional.