10 Bangsamoro rebels surrender amid airstrikes

THEY’RE SURRENDERING. Ten rebels of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters under Karialan faction headed by Kumander Gani Saligan (wearing sunglasses), 4th Brigade Commander of the BIFF 2nd Division, with his 10 followers surrender on Sunday to the 601st Infantry Brigade in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao under Division Commander Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, with Brig. Gen. Diosdado Carreon at the Officers Club House in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Mark Navales

AGAINST DISCRIMINATION. Senior high school students of Taguig City National High School wear the hijab (head covering) for a day to dramatize their sentiment against discrimination and celebrate diversity as part of World Hijab Day, an annual global event that urges citizens of all faiths to try the clothing in solidarity with Muslim women and girls. Manny Palmero