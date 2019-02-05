‘Guesting on TV counts as air campaign time’

The Commission on Elections said Monday the appearance of candidates appearing as guests in television variety shows and non-news programs during the campaign period will be counted as broadcast campaign time. Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said each candidate was allotted 120 minutes per television station and 180 minutes per radio station. He warned that those violating this rule would face disqualification charges. Candidates for local posts are allowed 60 to 90 minutes per station. Movies featuring the lives of candidates are banned from screening beginning Feb. 9, and the malls violating this rule could be charged, the Comelec said. “The tendency is to consider their appearances on variety shows as broadcast advertising. It would be unfair for the candidates who would not be invited to appear on TV variety shows,” Jimenez said.The Comelec says several senatorial candidates have been appearing as guests on TV variety shows. “However, if it is a news-based talk show, it would not be counted as campaign time. Variety shows are a completely different thing.” The election laws only allow a candidate for a senator to spend P10 per voter. A candidate for party-list representative, on the other hand, may spend P3 per voter. Political parties, on the other hand, may spend P5 per voter. The campaign period for national candidates starts on Feb. 12 and ends on May 11. The elections will be held on May 13.