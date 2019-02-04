Duterte: Rumors about my death exaggerated
In a Facebook video posted by his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, Duterte was seen sitting at the table reading newspapers, telling those who believe in the rumors to list down the things that they want to ask God since he “already died.” “I will ask God first if he’s available for an interview because I will go there. What’s your message to him? I will relay it to him,” Duterte said. The President also joked that he will inform God of the drug addicts and even the Catholic bishops and priests’ wishes. “Priests, bishops, everyone. And the last wishes of the drug addicts, list it down. I will bring it to Him in Heaven or Hell, but that depends where,” he added. Speculation about the President’s state of health arose after he skipped an engagement in Palo, Leyte on Friday, with an aide saying he was not feeling well. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo then allayed worries, saying this should not be a cause of concern. READ: Duterte not dying—Palace