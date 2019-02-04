Duterte: Rumors about my death exaggerated

posted February 04, 2019 at 02:30 am by Nathaniel Mariano February 04, 2019 at 02:30 am

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday made fun of critics for believing rumors that he was dead after being out of the public eye for three days. In a Facebook video posted by his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, Duterte was seen sitting at the table reading newspapers, telling those who believe in the rumors to list down the things that they want to ask God since he "already died." "I will ask God first if he's available for an interview because I will go there. What's your message to him? I will relay it to him," Duterte said. The President also joked that he will inform God of the drug addicts and even the Catholic bishops and priests' wishes. "Priests, bishops, everyone. And the last wishes of the drug addicts, list it down. I will bring it to Him in Heaven or Hell, but that depends where," he added. Speculation about the President's state of health arose after he skipped an engagement in Palo, Leyte on Friday, with an aide saying he was not feeling well. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo then allayed worries, saying this should not be a cause of concern. READ: Duterte not dying­­—Palace The President then left a message for those who believe in the "fake news." "For those who believe in the news that I passed away, then I request you please pray for me. Pray for my eternal repose. Thank you," Duterte said. On Thursday, the President privately received Russian Ambassador Igor Kovaev and Israeli Ambassador Rafael Harpaz inside the Palace. He also attended the premiere night of the biopic of former Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa. In previous briefings, Malacañang has repeatedly shrugged off calls to release a medical bulletin on the President's health, saying he did not suffer from any serious health condition. READ: Pinoys worry about Du30's health

