Lacson hit for P50-billion budget 'insertions'

House Majority Leader and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro said Saturday self-proclaimed anti-pork barrel crusader Senator Panfilo Lacson had introduced P50 billion of his own allocation into the 2019 budget
.
READ: Solon twits Ping on P190-billion budget insertion
But unlike the line item or itemized amendments of the members of the Lower House in the budget, Lacson has yet to give the specific details of where his P50 billion allocation will go
, making it like a lump sum appropriation or pork barrel, Castro said in a statement.
At the same time, the leadership of the House of Representatives stood firm in having the P3.757-trillion national budget for 2019 approved and ratified before Congress adjourns session on Feb. 6 to make way for the election campaign period for the May 13 elections.
Castro, taking a swipe at Lacson, the staunch critic of pork barrel, caused by the senator’s seeming refusal to itemize the introduced allocation discovered by congressmen as senators’ alleged insertions or pork funds.
“The Senate and the House in the congressional bicameral conference committee have already an understanding that we should finish deliberations on the 2019 national budget to have it ratified on Wednesday, February 6,” Castro said at a news forum.
The Congress will adjourn on Feb. 6 for a 90-day campaign period for the May 13 polls.
At the same time, Castro said Lacson’s alleged P50 billion pork was a no joke.
He said the alleged pork funds of congressmen at P50 billion was no comparison to the senators’ some P190 billion un-itemized ‘insertions.’
Castro said he found it amusing that Lacson would call the line item appropriations of congressmen-- in which projects are properly identified--pork barrel when he would not call his own P50 billion lump sum appropriation as not pork but institutional amendments.
But Castro pointed out that there had been no clarifications as to “the difference between insertion and institutional amendments.”
“Until now they (senators) have yet to submit an itemized proposal of their amendments to the budget measure,” said Castro.
He also defended the House’ line item.budgetting system where every item in the budget measure was properly accounted for “in the spirit of transparency.”
READ: House, Senate agree to break budget impasse
“We will not allow a reenacted budget because it is bad for the economy,” Castro stressed, citing statements by economic managers that the growth rate of the Philippine gross domestic product will drop by 1 to 2.6 percent under reenacted budget in 2019,” he said
Castro said congressmen “will cross the bridge when we get there” should the Senate fail to give in to the demand of the House for an itemized version of their proposed amendments.
While Lacson said the amount would go to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, he had yet to give the details on where the fund would go.
It is confusing, Castro said, that Lacson would call the line item appropriations of congressmen in which projects are properly identified pork barrel when he would not call his own P50B lump-sum appropriation as not pork but institutional amendments.
But Castro pointed out that there had been no clarifications as to “the difference between insertion and institutional amendments.”
He also reaffirmed the opposition of the House against a reenacted budget of 2019, citing statements by economic managers that the growth rate of the Philippine gross domestic product will drop by 1 to 2.6 percent under reenacted budget in 2019.
Castro said a possible deadlock with the Senate on the matter of a reenacted budget and the P190 billion allocations from the Senate would be addressed should it arise.
Lacson’s P50B allocation is part of the P190B amendment being introduced by the Senate to the 2019 budget, he said.
He revealed there was also no itemized allocation for the P190 billion amendments introduced by the Senate to the budget.
He said the lump sum had been highly contentious because it was unclear what the funds were being allocated for.
Castro said a possible deadlock on the budget may take place should the Senate not reveal line items in their P190 billion “institutional amendments.”
READ: Lacson details ‘insertions’, rules out horse trading
READ: Sick and tired of ’insertions,’ Sotto changes budget tune