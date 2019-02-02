Survey: More Pinoys view lives improved

posted February 02, 2019 at 02:40 am by Nathaniel Mariano and Macon Ramos-Araneta February 02, 2019 at 02:40 am

quality of life and their outlook on the country’s economy will improve after suffering a record-low in the previous quarter. PIGGY WELCOME. Children in Binondo, Manila’s Lucky Chinatown welcome the Year of the Earth Pig with Golden Piggy Banks to start good money habits and attract more luck and prosperity in 2019, in keeping with the belief in the Chinese Zodiac Pig which represents abundance, diligence, and generosity. Lino Santos “optimists,” while the proportion of the so-called “pessimists,” who expect their own lives to get worse, was at 5 percent. With PNA first Almost half of the Filipinos surveyed by Social Weather Stations were optimistic that theirThe survey, conducted on Dec. 16 to 19 last year, used face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults nationwide and had sampling error margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao. READ: Inflation expected to fall below 4% in quarter SWS said the proportion of those polled who expect that their quality of life will be better in the next 12 months was 45 percent, labeling them aswhile the proportion of the so-called “pessimists,” who expect their own lives to get worse, was at 5 percent. READ: Lawmakers laud Pinoys’ optimism in SWS survey “It has a Net Personal Optimists score of +50, classified as excellent,” SWS said. “This is 13 points up from the +27 (high) in Sept. 2018, and similar to the +40 to +46 (excellent) levels of June 2017 to June 2018.” In other developments: • Malacañang on Friday welcomed the results of the latest SWS survey. In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the results of the survey were not surprising given the Filipinos’ continued trust and support for the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. “These results also validate previous research studies showing a decline in hunger, a decrease among Filipino families who consider themselves as ‘mahirap’ [poor] and an overwhelming number of Filipinos entering 2019 with hope,” Panelo said. • Senate Trade and Commerce Committee Chairman Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said the Philippines’ ranking highest among Southeast Asian nations in terms of economic outlook in 2019 was a sign that the Duterte Administration “is on the right track.” He said this was also an indication that the economic managers should continue the programs and reforms that had buoyed the spirits of Filipino businessmen. “When it comes to the economy I believe it makes sense to listen to those in the private sector who are serious about growing successful businesses in the country. If they expect greater revenues this year, it means the government is doing something right,” Pimentel said. The 13-point increase in Net Personal Optimists nationwide was due to increases in all areas, especially in Metro Manila and Mindanao, SWS said. Net Personal Optimists rose in Metro Manila from +19 (fair) in Sept. 2018 to +44 (excellent) last Dec. 2018. It also rose in Mindanao from +30 (very high) to +44 (excellent), increased in the Visayas from +25 (high) to +34 (very high), and rose in Balance Luzon from +34 (high) to +40 (excellent).As for the classes, Net Personal Optimist rose in all classes, especially in class ABC from +17 to +46 (excellent). It also rose in class D, from +27 (high) to +41 (excellent) and increased in class E from +29 (high) to +35 (very high). SWS also said the Net Economic Optimists rose to “Excellent” at +32. It said 43 percent of those polled were optimistic that the Philippine economy would get better next year, while 11 percent had a feeling that it would deteriorate. “It has a Net Economic Optimists score of +32, classified as excellent,” SWS said. “This is 21 points up from the +11 [very high] in Sept. 2018 and is the highest since the +42 [excellent] in Dec. 2017.” The 21-point rise in national Net Economic Optimists was due to increases in all areas, especially in the Visayas. Net Economic Optimists rose in the Visayas from +1 (high) in Sept. 2018 to +30 (excellent) in December 2018. It also rose in Mindanao from +28 (excellent) to +50 (excellent), which was the highest since the +61 recorded in December 2017. It also increased in Metro Manila from +5 (high) to +27 (excellent), and rose in Balance Luzon from +8 (high) to +26 (excellent). READ: Survey: Pinoys hopeful of 2019 As for the classes, Net Economic Optimists spiked in all classes. SWS reported that the optimists rose in class E from +8 (high) to +30 (excellent), increased in class D from +12 (very high) to +34 (excellent), and also rose in class ABC from +5 (high) to +21 (excellent). Moreover, the survey also found that 37 percent of the adult Filipinos polled believed that their lives improved (“Gainers”) and 25 percent said their lives worsened (“Losers”). The latest figures registered a Net Gainers score of +12, classified by SWS as “very high.” “This is a recovery from the -2 (fair) in Sept. 2018 and +5 [high] in June 2018, after declining from the +19 to +23 [very high to excellent] levels of September 2016 to September 2018.”

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.