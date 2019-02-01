Cops issue sketch of suspect in Beltran slay
Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr. said police investigators interviewed eyewitnesses who described one of the suspects and that resulted in a facial composite illustration. READ: Poll violence: Congressional bet slain In other developments: • The Commission on Elections on Thursday expressed alarm over the spate of fatal attacks against candidates in midterm elections in May. Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said some 10 candidates had fallen prey to such attacks over the past five months. • The Palace on Thursday condemned the recent killing of a leftist peace consultant and a village chief in Quezon City, urging the authorities to conduct a swift investigation on the incidents. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Palace was extending its sympathies to the families of National Democratic Front peace consultant Randy Malayao and Barangay Bagong Silangan captain Crisell Beltran. READ: NDF consultant shot dead inside bus “There can be no act of violence against anyone regardless of whether they agree with the government or not. We belong to the same ideology or religious belief. We will never tolerate any unlawful killing in this country,” Panelo told reporters. • The Commission on Elections on Thursday released a final list of 63 senatorial candidates, which includes a former senator facing perpetual disqualification. The list, which will be printed on the official ballots starting Feb. 7, was down from 76 following the removal of 13 names earlier considered as “nuisance” candidates.